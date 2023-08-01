in Hot On Social

Ava Max Showcases Cannes Visit With Stunning New Bikini Pictures On Instagram

The pop star looks great in the new photo dump.

Ava Max enjoys Cannes, looks amazing in a red bikini | Via @avamax

In a Monday Instagram post, Ava Max showcased highlights from her visit to Cannes, France. Within the engaging gallery are numerous shots of the pop star looking fantastic in a floral bikini.

The reception has been unsurprisingly stellar, with the post amassing well over 200K likes and spurring an outpouring of favorable comments.

After breaking through as a pop star with her hit “Sweet But Psycho,” the artist has since scored additional hits like “Kings & Queens,” “My Head & My Heart,” and the Tiesto collaboration “The Motto.”

She also boasts an impressive social profile, with more than 3 million followers on Instagram and over 2.5 million followers on TikTok.

