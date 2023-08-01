Ava Max Showcases Cannes Visit With Stunning New Bikini Pictures On Instagram

In a Monday Instagram post, Ava Max showcased highlights from her visit to Cannes, France. Within the engaging gallery are numerous shots of the pop star looking fantastic in a floral bikini.

The reception has been unsurprisingly stellar, with the post amassing well over 200K likes and spurring an outpouring of favorable comments.

After breaking through as a pop star with her hit “Sweet But Psycho,” the artist has since scored additional hits like “Kings & Queens,” “My Head & My Heart,” and the Tiesto collaboration “The Motto.”

She also boasts an impressive social profile, with more than 3 million followers on Instagram and over 2.5 million followers on TikTok.