Doechii’s “What It Is,” Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” Join Top 25 At Pop Radio; David Kushner’s “Daylight” Top 30

Doechii’s “What It Is” makes another big gain at pop radio, officially securing a Top 25 position on this week’s Mediabase chart for the format. Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” enters the same region amid its soaring performance on streaming platforms.
David Kushner’s “Daylight” concurrently enters the Top 30.
Played 3,163 times during the July 23-29 tracking period (+892), “What It Is” jumps seven places to #21.
Up two places, “Barbie World” takes #25 with 2,854 tracking week spins (+512).
Credited with 2,542 spins (+461), “Daylight” rises four levels to #27.
Comments
Loading…