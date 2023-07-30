in Music News

Doechii’s “What It Is,” Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” Join Top 25 At Pop Radio; David Kushner’s “Daylight” Top 30

“What It Is,” “Barbie World,” and “Daylight” climb the pop chart.

Doechii’s “What It Is” makes another big gain at pop radio, officially securing a Top 25 position on this week’s Mediabase chart for the format. Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” enters the same region amid its soaring performance on streaming platforms.

David Kushner’s “Daylight” concurrently enters the Top 30.

Played 3,163 times during the July 23-29 tracking period (+892), “What It Is” jumps seven places to #21.

Up two places, “Barbie World” takes #25 with 2,854 tracking week spins (+512).

Credited with 2,542 spins (+461), “Daylight” rises four levels to #27.

