ZAYN’s “Love Like This,” Fall Out Boy’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio; Noah Kahan, Jelly Roll, (G)I-DLE Top 50

“Love Like This” and “We Didn’t Start The Fire” debut on the pop chart.

ZAYN - Love Like This video screenshot | UMG

ZAYN’s “Love Like This” and Fall Out Boy’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire” officially debut on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s listing at #51, “Love Like This” makes this week’s Top 40 at #37. The single received 995 spins during the July 23-29 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 760.

Up two places, Fall Out Boy’s updated version of the Billy Joel classic earns #40 with 892 spins (+164).

— As “Love Like This” and “We Didn’t Start The Fire” debut on the chart, Noah Kahan’s “Dial Drunk,” Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR,” and (G)I-DLE’s “I DO” make moves just below. The three songs officially secure Top 50 positions.

Played 544 times during the tracking week (+310), “Dial Drunk” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #47 song. It was #52 last week.

The recipient of 470 spins (+335), “NEED A FAVOR” rises nine places to #49.

“I DO,” which received 418 spins (+274), ascends seven places to #50.

