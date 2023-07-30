Lil Durk & J. Cole’s “All My Life,” Post Malone’s “Mourning” Enter Top 15 At Pop Radio; Dominic Fike, Jung Kook & Latto Songs Top 20

Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” and Post Malone’s “Mourning” officially enter the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 6,266 times during the July 23-29 tracking period, “All My Life” rises three places to a new high of #14. This week’s spin count tops last week’s figure by 618.

Up one place, “Mourning” takes #15 with 5,691 spins (+13).

— As “All My Life” and “Mourning” reach the Top 15, Dominic Fike’s “Mona Lisa” and Jung Kook’s “Seven (featuring Latto)” secure Top 20 positions.

Credited with 4,328 spins (+1,101), “Mona Lisa” ascends five places to #17.

“Seven” concurrently rises ten places to #20; it posted a tracking period play count of 3,534 (+1,449).