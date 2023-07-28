Post Malone’s “Austin” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

Post Malone’s new album “Austin” is making an early impact on the US iTunes Store.

The album rocketed to #1 on the store’s all-genre album sales chart shortly after its release late Thursday/early Friday, and it remains atop the chart as of press time at 1:20AM ET Friday morning.

Newcomers also occupy the next two places, with Sevendust’s “Truth Killer” claiming #2 and From Ashes To New’s “Blackout” sitting at #3.

The late Sinead O’Connor’s “I Do Not What I Haven’t Got” follows at #4, and Joni Mitchell’s new live album “Joni Mitchell At Newport” claims #5.