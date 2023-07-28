Katy Perry Interview, Madison Beer Performance Confirmed For August 4 “Good Morning America”

The August 4 edition of “Good Morning America” will feature both Katy Perry and Madison Beer.

According to ABC, the episode will feature an interview between Perry and ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly.

Beer, meanwhile, will take the stage as part of the “GMA Summer Concert Series.” The episode will also feature B. Dylan Hollis and Maria Provenzano.

A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

Tuesday, Aug. 1 — Small Business, Big Impact series features All Star Cleaning; “GMA” Book Club August reveal; actor and author Richard Grant (“Pocketful of Happiness”)

Wednesday, Aug. 2 — Small Business, Big Impact series features Café Momentum; author Danielle Steel (“Happiness”); a chat and performance by musician Carla Morrison

Thursday, Aug. 3 — “GMA” Beats Under the Streets; chef George Duran; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, Aug. 4 — ABC News contributor Chris Connelly interviews musician Katy Perry; “GMA” highlights National Chocolate Cookie Day with baking influencer B. Dylan Hollis and digital creator Maria Provenzano; “GMA” Summer Concert Series continues with musician Madison Beer

Saturday, Aug. 5 — Author and poet Elizabeth Acevedo (“Family Lore”); “GMA” celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with 2Pac music video actress Ethel Love