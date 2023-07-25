in Music News

Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj’s “Princess Diana” Takes Lead In Race For #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“Princess Diana” could top this week’s chart.

Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj - Princess Diana | 10K/Capitol

Rhythmic radio could be crowning a new #1 this week, as Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj’s “Princess Diana” has taken an early lead in the race for the top spot on the format’s Mediabase chart.

“Princess Diana” received 1,696 spins during the first two days of the July 23-29 tracking period. Up a healthy 14% from the count at this point last week, the tally positions “Princess Diana” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

The tracking week is too young to definitively crown “Princess Diana” the winner, but given its rate of gain and absence of imminent threats from below, its path to the #1 position looks very clear.

The official chart will go to print on Sunday.

ice spicenicki minajprincess diana

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. Begin making more than $7500 each week by completing a very basic and easy home-based job online right now. I made $25,000 last month by performing this online work part-time for about 2 hours every day on eb-82 my laptop. Details may be found on this webpage.
    .
    .
    Detail Here————————————————————–>>> GOOGLE WORK

    Reply

    • I earn 200 dollars per hour working from home on an online job. I never thought I could accomplish it, but my best friend makes $10,000 per month doing this profession and that I learn more about it.
      .
      .
      .
      For Details►—————————➤ GOOGLE WORK

      Reply

  2. I earn 200 dollars per hour working from home on an online job. I never thought I could accomplish it, but my best friend makes $10,000 per month doing this profession and that I learn more about it.
    .
    .
    .
    For Details►—————————➤ CLICK GOOGLE DETAIL WORK

    Reply

  3. I make up to $90 an hour working from home. My story is that i quit my job at walmart to work online and with little effort i am easily making $90 hours… someone was nice to me by sharing this link with me so l45 i am hoping now, that I can help someone else by sharing this link. .. try it, you won’t regret it. ,
    PAGES. Click——>>>>> http://workzone12.blogspot.com

    Reply

  4. Begin making more than $7500 each week by completing a very basic and easy home-based job online right now. I made $19983 last month by performing this online work part-time for about 2 hours every day on eb-07 my laptop. Details may be found on this webpage.
    .
    .
    Detail Here—————————————————–>>> EARN DOLLAR

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR” Earns Most Added Honor At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio