Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj’s “Princess Diana” Takes Lead In Race For #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Rhythmic radio could be crowning a new #1 this week, as Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj’s “Princess Diana” has taken an early lead in the race for the top spot on the format’s Mediabase chart.

“Princess Diana” received 1,696 spins during the first two days of the July 23-29 tracking period. Up a healthy 14% from the count at this point last week, the tally positions “Princess Diana” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

The tracking week is too young to definitively crown “Princess Diana” the winner, but given its rate of gain and absence of imminent threats from below, its path to the #1 position looks very clear.

The official chart will go to print on Sunday.