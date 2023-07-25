Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” Heads For Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” has been posting strong airplay gains since its release, and those gains are about to yield a new chart milestone.

All indications are that “vampire” will earn a Top 10 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The lead “GUTS” single received 2,806 spins during the first two days of the July 23-29 tracking period. Up 16% from the same-time-last-week mark, the tally slots “vampire” at #9 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Facing no obvious threat from below, let alone two threats, “vampire” should have no trouble retaining its Top 10 position through the close of tracking. If it can maintain its brisk rate of gain, it even has a chance of rising higher before the chart goes final on Sunday.