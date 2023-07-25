Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” Heads For Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” has been posting strong airplay gains since its release, and those gains are about to yield a new chart milestone.
All indications are that “vampire” will earn a Top 10 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
The lead “GUTS” single received 2,806 spins during the first two days of the July 23-29 tracking period. Up 16% from the same-time-last-week mark, the tally slots “vampire” at #9 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.
Facing no obvious threat from below, let alone two threats, “vampire” should have no trouble retaining its Top 10 position through the close of tracking. If it can maintain its brisk rate of gain, it even has a chance of rising higher before the chart goes final on Sunday.
Comments
Begin making more than $7500 each week by completing a very basic and easy home-based job online right now. I made $19983 last month by performing this online work part-time for about 2 hours every day on eb-07 my laptop. Details may be found on this webpage.
.
.
Detail Here—————————————————–>>> READ MORE DETAIL
$26,000 or even more is very simple and easy to earns while staying and working online. start receiving paychecks every month simply by doing work online. i recently received $27493 in my bank of my last month’s working. i just gave this job 2 hours maximum from my day. simple and easy home based job.
.
.
.
HERE==>=>) GOOGLE WORK
Loading…