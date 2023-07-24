Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR” Earns Most Added Honor At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

As it approaches #1 at country radio, Jelly Roll’s hit single “NEED A FAVOR” continues winning love at the hot adult contemporary format.

Picked up by 16 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, the song ranks as the format’s most added song.

Jung Kook’s “Seven (featuring Latto)” takes second on the Mediabase Hot AC add board this week; the song landed at another 15 Hot AC stations.

Fall Out Boy’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire” follows in third place with 12 pickups, while an add count of 9 slots Miguel’s “Sure Thing” in fourth.

Each added by 8 stations, Benson Boone’s “In The Stars” and Bakar’s “Hell N Back” tie for fifth.

With 6 adds each, Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer,” Dominic Fike’s “Mona Lisa,” and Train, Tenille Townes & Bryce Vine’s “I Know” land in a tie for seventh place. A tie also emerges at the tenth place position; Harry Styles’ “Satellite,” Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole),” and Phillip Phillips’ “Dancing With Your Shadows” each won 5 new adds.