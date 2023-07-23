TELYKast & Georgia Ku’s “You Got Me” Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

TELYKast & Georgia Ku’s “You Got Me” completes its climb to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase US dance radio chart.

Played ~580 times during the July 16-22 tracking period, “You Got Me” rises two places from last week’s position. This week’s spin count reflects a mammoth week-over-week gain of 160.

Down one place, Rita Ora’s “Praising You (featuring Fatboy Slim)” settles for #2 on this week’s chart.

Kylie Minogue’s “Padam Padam” rises one spot to #3, while Becky Hill & Lewis Thompson’s “Side Effects” ascends two places to #4.

NOTD & Maia Wright’s “AM:PM” concurrently drops from #2 to #5.