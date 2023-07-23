Taylor Swift’s “Karma” Officially Earns #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Although it cedes its #1 ranking on the Mediabase pop chart, Taylor Swift’s “Karma” reaches the top spot at another radio format this week.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Karma” earns #1 on Mediabase’s hot adult contemporary chart.

“Karma” received ~6,017 Hot AC spins during the July 16-22 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 435.

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down,” last week’s leader, settles for #2 this week.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” holds at #3 on the official Hot AC chart, while Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” jumps two spots to #4. Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” stays put in the #5 position.