NLE Choppa & Lil Wayne’s “Ain’t Gonna Answer” Officially Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart

After claiming #3 on last week’s Mediabase urban radio chart, NLE Choppa’s “Ain’t Gonna Answer (featuring Lil Wayne)” rises to #1 on this week’s listing.
Indeed, the collaboration seizes the throne from Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole).”
“Ain’t Gonna Answer” received ~5,652 spins during the July 16-22 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 648.
“All My Life” settles for #2 on this week’s chart, while SZA’s “Snooze” declines one place to #3.
Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor (featuring Cardi B)” spends another week at the #4 position, and Drake’s “Search & Rescue” stays at #5 on the official Mediabase chart.
10:41 AM
