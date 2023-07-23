Jain’s “Makeba,” Benson Boone’s “In The Stars” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

In addition to the #30-ranking “Seven” from Jung Kook featuring Latto, this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart welcomes debuts from Jain and Benson Boone.
Given a second life thanks to social media buzz, Jain’s “Makeba” rises five places to make its Top 40 debut at #39. The 2015 song received 975 spins during the July 16-22 tracking week, besting last week’s mark by 393 plays.
Up two places, Benson Boone’s “In The Stars” earns #40 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop chart. The single posted a tracking period play count of 882, up 109 from last week’s mark.
