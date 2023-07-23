in Music News

Jain’s “Makeba,” Benson Boone’s “In The Stars” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

They join Jung Kook & Latto’s “Seven” in debuting on this week’s chart.

Jain - Makeba video screenshot | Columbia/SME

In addition to the #30-ranking “Seven” from Jung Kook featuring Latto, this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart welcomes debuts from Jain and Benson Boone.

Given a second life thanks to social media buzz, Jain’s “Makeba” rises five places to make its Top 40 debut at #39. The 2015 song received 975 spins during the July 16-22 tracking week, besting last week’s mark by 393 plays.

Up two places, Benson Boone’s “In The Stars” earns #40 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop chart. The single posted a tracking period play count of 882, up 109 from last week’s mark.

benson boonein the starsjainmakeba

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. Making an extra $15,000 per month from home by doing easy copy and paste type internet work. I earned $18,000 from this simple at-home job. Everyone may now easily generate additional money online working

    Detail Here———————> >> GOOGLE WORK

    Reply

    • I operate a home-based business and earn a nice $60k per week, which is incredible given that I was unemployed a year ago due to the awful economy. These instructions were given vf-11 to me as a gift, and it is now my responsibility to spread goodwill and make them available to others.
      .
      .
      Detail Here——————————————————————>>> DAILY NEWSPAPER

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World,” Doechii’s “What It Is,” Jung Kook & Latto’s “Seven” Make Top 30 On Pop Radio Chart