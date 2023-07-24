Billboard Hot 100: Jung Kook & Latto’s “Seven” Debuts As #1 Song In America, Jason Aldean’s “Try That” #2

For the second time, a BTS member earns #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with a solo release.
Indeed, Jung Kook tops this week’s edition of the all-encompassing chart with his song “Seven (featuring Latto).” The release fared well on all three fronts — sales, streaming, and radio — that comprise Hot 100 positioning.
It enjoyed particular success in the latter two categories, netting #2 on Digital Song Sales and #4 on Streaming Songs.
Jung Kook joins Jimin as BTS members who have reached #1 with their own releases; he topped the chart with “Like Crazy” earlier this year.
Powered by its video release, which ignited controversy over the content, Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” rockets onto the chart at #2. The Aldean song notably earns #1 on Digital Song Sales, courtesy of the strongest sales total for a country song since Florida Georgia Line & Nelly’s “Cruise” in the summer of 2013.
Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” drops two spots to #3 this week, as Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” falls two levels to #4. Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” slides one place to #5.
