in Music News

Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” Earns #1 On US YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts

“Try That In A Small Town” convincingly ranks as America’s most-watched video for the week.

Jason Aldean - Try That In A Small Town | Video screenshot | BBR

Amid ample controversy and debate over its message, Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” music video found a substantial American audience.

The video received 7.64 million US YouTube views during the July 14-20 tracking period. The count convincingly positions “Try That” at #1 on YouTube’s US Music Videos Chart; no other video even surpassed 5 million.

With other eligible uploads included, “Try That” garnered 8.79 million total US tracking period plays on YouTube. With that tally, the Jason Aldean single also earns #1 on the US YouTube Songs Chart.

The massive wave of interest in “Try That” concurrently fuels a big US YouTube Artist Chart gain for Aldean, who rises seventy places to #20 with 16.3 million total US views for the period.

jason aldeantry that in a small town

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jung Kook & Latto’s “Seven” Debuts At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts