Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” Earns #1 On US YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts

Amid ample controversy and debate over its message, Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” music video found a substantial American audience.

The video received 7.64 million US YouTube views during the July 14-20 tracking period. The count convincingly positions “Try That” at #1 on YouTube’s US Music Videos Chart; no other video even surpassed 5 million.

With other eligible uploads included, “Try That” garnered 8.79 million total US tracking period plays on YouTube. With that tally, the Jason Aldean single also earns #1 on the US YouTube Songs Chart.

The massive wave of interest in “Try That” concurrently fuels a big US YouTube Artist Chart gain for Aldean, who rises seventy places to #20 with 16.3 million total US views for the period.