Jung Kook & Latto’s “Seven” Debuts At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts

Jung Kook’s “Seven (featuring Latto)” delivered strong opening week numbers on numerous platforms — YouTube is no exception.

The song’s official music video garnered 83.3 million views during the July 14-20 tracking period. Said count yields a convincing #1 ranking on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The official performance video also attracted ample opening-week interest, earning #7 on that chart with 16.1 million views.

With views from all eligible uploads included, “Seven” amassed 122 million total YouTube plays during the July 14-20 tracking period. The count results in a #1 bow on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

Jung Kook meanwhile made a big move on the Global YouTube Artists Chart, re-entering at #14 with 131 million views across his credits.