“Cruel Summer” Stars Compete Against “Wonder Years” Principals On July 23 “Celebrity Family Feud” (First Look)

The next episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” features a matchup between stars from two second-season television series.

Indeed, cast members from Freeform’s “Cruel Summer” compete against principals from ABC’s “The Wonder Years.”

Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck, Lisa Yamada, KaDee Strickland, and Paul Adelstein represent the former series, while Saladin Patterson, Laura Kariuki, Dule Hill, EJ Williams, and Saycon Sengbloh compete as Team Wonder Years.

The matchup is one of two showdowns set for the July 23 episode; the broadcast will also feature a “Haunted Mansion”-themed game with teams led by star Tiffany Haddish and director Justin Simien.

The episode will air at 9PM ET on Sunday; first-look photos from the “Cruel Summer” vs. “Wonder Years” game follow.