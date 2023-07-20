“Cruel Summer” Stars Compete Against “Wonder Years” Principals On July 23 “Celebrity Family Feud” (First Look)

The next episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” features a matchup between stars from two second-season television series.
Indeed, cast members from Freeform’s “Cruel Summer” compete against principals from ABC’s “The Wonder Years.”
Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck, Lisa Yamada, KaDee Strickland, and Paul Adelstein represent the former series, while Saladin Patterson, Laura Kariuki, Dule Hill, EJ Williams, and Saycon Sengbloh compete as Team Wonder Years.
The matchup is one of two showdowns set for the July 23 episode; the broadcast will also feature a “Haunted Mansion”-themed game with teams led by star Tiffany Haddish and director Justin Simien.
The episode will air at 9PM ET on Sunday; first-look photos from the “Cruel Summer” vs. “Wonder Years” game follow.
CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – ÒHaunted Mansion Cast: Tiffany Haddish vs. Justin Simien and Cruel Summer vs. The Wonder YearsÓ – Hosted by Steve Harvey, the cast of ÒHaunted Mansion,Ó including Tiffany Haddish and Justin Simien, and later the casts of ÒCruel SummerÓ and ÒThe Wonder YearsÓ battle it out to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. SUNDAY, JULY 23 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) LAURA KARIUKI, EJ WILLIAMS, SAYCON SENGBLOH, DUL HILL, SALADIN PATTERSON, STEVE HARVEY
