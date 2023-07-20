in TV News

“Cruel Summer” Stars Compete Against “Wonder Years” Principals On July 23 “Celebrity Family Feud” (First Look)

Stars from the Freeform and ABC series compete in one of Sunday’s two matchups.

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD - ÒHaunted Mansion Cast: Tiffany Haddish vs. Justin Simien and Cruel Summer vs. The Wonder YearsÓ - Hosted by Steve Harvey, the cast of ÒHaunted Mansion,Ó including Tiffany Haddish and Justin Simien, and later the casts of ÒCruel SummerÓ and ÒThe Wonder YearsÓ battle it out to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. SUNDAY, JULY 23 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) STEVE HARVEY, LEXI UNDERWOOD, GRIFFIN GLUCK

The next episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” features a matchup between stars from two second-season television series.

Indeed, cast members from Freeform’s “Cruel Summer” compete against principals from ABC’s “The Wonder Years.”

Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck, Lisa Yamada, KaDee Strickland, and Paul Adelstein represent the former series, while Saladin Patterson, Laura Kariuki, Dule Hill, EJ Williams, and Saycon Sengbloh compete as Team Wonder Years.

The matchup is one of two showdowns set for the July 23 episode; the broadcast will also feature a “Haunted Mansion”-themed game with teams led by star Tiffany Haddish and director Justin Simien.

The episode will air at 9PM ET on Sunday; first-look photos from the “Cruel Summer” vs. “Wonder Years” game follow.

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – ÒHaunted Mansion Cast: Tiffany Haddish vs. Justin Simien and Cruel Summer vs. The Wonder YearsÓ – Hosted by Steve Harvey, the cast of ÒHaunted Mansion,Ó including Tiffany Haddish and Justin Simien, and later the casts of ÒCruel SummerÓ and ÒThe Wonder YearsÓ battle it out to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. SUNDAY, JULY 23 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)
LAURA KARIUKI, EJ WILLIAMS, SAYCON SENGBLOH, DUL HILL, SALADIN PATTERSON, STEVE HARVEY
SALADIN PATTERSON, LAURA KARIUKI, EJ WILLIAMS, SAYCON SENGBLOH, DUL HILL
GRIFFIN GLUCK, LISA YAMADA, LEXI UNDERWOOD, KADEE STRICKLAND, PAUL ADELSTEIN
LEXI UNDERWOOD
GRIFFIN GLUCK
LAURA KARIUKI, EJ WILLIAMS, SAYCON SENGBLOH, DUL HILL, SALADIN PATTERSON
EJ WILLIAMS
LAURA KARIUKI
DUL HILL
LISA YAMADA
LEXI UNDERWOOD, GRIFFIN GLUCK, LISA YAMADA, KADEE STRICKLAND, PAUL ADELSTEIN
SALADIN PATTERSON, STEVE HARVEY, LEXI UNDERWOOD
SAYCON SENGBLOH, DUL HILL, SALADIN PATTERSON, STEVE HARVEY
STEVE HARVEY, LEXI UNDERWOOD, GRIFFIN GLUCK
STEVE HARVEY, LEXI UNDERWOOD, GRIFFIN GLUCK, LISA YAMADA, KADEE STRICKLAND, PAUL ADELSTEIN
LEXI UNDERWOOD, GRIFFIN GLUCK, LISA YAMADA, KADEE STRICKLAND, PAUL ADELSTEIN

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

