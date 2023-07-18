Post Malone Hypes New Album “Austin” With Performance At TSX In Times Square (Special Look)

As the July 28 release of his new album “Austin” approaches, Post Malone took the stage in New York for a very special performance.

Post Malone celebrated the album with a performance at TSX, the new stage located in Times Square. His performance, which was sponsored by Raising Cane’s and H-D Collections By Harley Davidson, marked the inaugural gig at the new permanent venue.

During the set, the artist performed his latest release “Overdrive,” fellow “Austin” single “Chemical,” unreleased “Austin” track “Enough Is Enough,” and hits “Congratulations,” “Sunflower,” and “Circles.”

“We are thrilled to unveil the TSX stage with an exceptional artist like Post Malone,” said TSX Entertainment Co-CEO Nick Holstein. “This iconic moment not only marks the beginning of a new era for live performances in Times Square but also showcases our commitment to providing unique and unforgettable experiences for fans around the world.”

Photos from Post Malone’s performance, courtesy of TSX Entertainment and Republic Records, follow.