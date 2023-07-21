Taylor Swift’s “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” Wins 2nd Consecutive US Sales Race, Stays #1 Overall

Taylor Swift’s “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” officially becomes a multi-week #1, spending a second week as America’s best-selling and most-consumed album.
According to Hits Daily Double, the new version of “Speak Now” sold 55K US copies during the July 14-20 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 130K in total second-week US consumption.
Though it does not match last week’s dominant margin of victory, the album remains ahead of the pack.
Billboard may report slightly different numbers, but its overall chart outcome will be the same. “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” will spend a second week at #1 on Top Album Sales and the Billboard 200.
Comments
$26,000 or even more is very simple and easy to earns while staying and working online. start receiving paychecks every month simply by doing work online. i recently received $27493 in my bank of my last month’s working. i just gave this job 2 hours maximum from my day. simple and easy home based job.
.
.
.
HERE==>=>) CLICK HERE
$26,000 or even more is very simple and easy to earns while staying and working online. start receiving paychecks every month simply by doing work online. i recently received $27493 in my bank of my last month’s working. i just gave this job 2 hours maximum from my day. simple and easy home based job.
.
.
.
HERE==>=>) READ MORE
Loading…