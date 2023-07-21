in Album Sales, Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” Wins 2nd Consecutive US Sales Race, Stays #1 Overall

“Speak Now” stays ahead of the pack in week two.

Taylor Swift in I Can See You | Taylor's Version | Music video screenshot | Republic/UMG

Taylor Swift’s “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” officially becomes a multi-week #1, spending a second week as America’s best-selling and most-consumed album.

According to Hits Daily Double, the new version of “Speak Now” sold 55K US copies during the July 14-20 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 130K in total second-week US consumption.

Though it does not match last week’s dominant margin of victory, the album remains ahead of the pack.

Billboard may report slightly different numbers, but its overall chart outcome will be the same. “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” will spend a second week at #1 on Top Album Sales and the Billboard 200.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

