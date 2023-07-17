in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” Earns 14th As #1 Song In America, Taylor Swift Has 3 In Top 10

“Last Night” returns to #1 on the chart.

Morgan Wallen - Last Night acoustic video screen | Big Loud/Republic

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” predictably returns to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, notching a fourteenth week as the top song in America.

Again a strong performer in sales, streams, and radio airplay, “Last Night” rises one spot to reclaim the throne from Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire.” The new Rodrigo single falls to #3 in its second week, with Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” climbing one spot to claim #2.

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” holds at #4, while Taylor Swift’s “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” debuts at #5 in conjunction with the release of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

“I Can See You” gives Swift three songs from the Top 10 — all of which come from different albums. She also claims #9 with “Cruel Summer” from “Lover” and #10 with “Karma (featuring Ice Spice)” from “Midnights.”

cruel summerI can see youkarmalast nightmorgan wallenTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. It is incredible that I operate a home-based business and make a comfortable $60k each week considering that I was unemployed due to the awful economy a year ago. Now that these instructions have been given to me, it is my bs-50 responsibility to spread goodwill and make them available to others.
    .
    .
    Detail Here——————————————————————>>> GOOGLE WORK

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jung Kook & Latto’s “Seven” Remains Dominant #1 On Spotify Streaming Chart, Notching Another 8-Figure Daily Total

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” Remains #1 Worldwide, Securing 2nd Week Atop Billboard Global 200