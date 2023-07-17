Billboard Hot 100: Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” Earns 14th As #1 Song In America, Taylor Swift Has 3 In Top 10

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” predictably returns to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, notching a fourteenth week as the top song in America.

Again a strong performer in sales, streams, and radio airplay, “Last Night” rises one spot to reclaim the throne from Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire.” The new Rodrigo single falls to #3 in its second week, with Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” climbing one spot to claim #2.

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” holds at #4, while Taylor Swift’s “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” debuts at #5 in conjunction with the release of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

“I Can See You” gives Swift three songs from the Top 10 — all of which come from different albums. She also claims #9 with “Cruel Summer” from “Lover” and #10 with “Karma (featuring Ice Spice)” from “Midnights.”