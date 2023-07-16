in Music News

Rita Ora & Fatboy Slim’s “Praising You” Earns #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

“Praising You” rises to the pinnacle of the dance chart.

Rita Ora - Praising You video screenshot | BMG

Rita Ora’s “Praising You (featuring Fatboy Slim)” climbs to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

“Praising You,” which was #2 last week, seizes this week’s #1 position from NOTD & Maia Wright’s “AM:PM.”

“Praising You” received ~559 spins during the July 9-15 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 54.

“AM:PM” concurrently falls to #2 on the chart, while TELYKast’s “You Got Me (featuring Georgia Ku)” jumps two levels to #3.

Kylie Minogue’s “Padam Padam” enjoys a two-place lift to #4 on this week’s chart, and Becky Hill & Lewis Thompson’s “Side Effects” rises two places to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

