Rita Ora & Fatboy Slim’s “Praising You” Earns #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

Rita Ora’s “Praising You (featuring Fatboy Slim)” climbs to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.
“Praising You,” which was #2 last week, seizes this week’s #1 position from NOTD & Maia Wright’s “AM:PM.”
“Praising You” received ~559 spins during the July 9-15 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 54.
“AM:PM” concurrently falls to #2 on the chart, while TELYKast’s “You Got Me (featuring Georgia Ku)” jumps two levels to #3.
Kylie Minogue’s “Padam Padam” enjoys a two-place lift to #4 on this week’s chart, and Becky Hill & Lewis Thompson’s “Side Effects” rises two places to #5.
