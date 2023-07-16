Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” Officially Reaches #1 On Country Radio Chart

Luke Combs’ megahit cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, “Fast Car” seizes the throne from Old Dominion’s “Memory Lane.”
In addition to ruling for chart points, “Fast Car” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the July 9-15 tracking period. The cover received ~9,549 spins (+610) and ~40.47 million audience impressions.
Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” concurrently rises one place to #2, while Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR” ascends two spots to #3. Jordan Davis’ “Next Thing You Know” holds at #4 on this week’s Mediabase chart, and Justin Moore & Priscilla Block’s “You, Me, And Whiskey” ticks up one place to #5.
The aforementioned “Memory Lane” falls out of the Top 5.
