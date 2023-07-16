Taylor Swift’s “Karma” Remains #1 On Pop Radio Chart, “Cruel Summer” Flies Into Top 10 As Greatest Gainer

Taylor Swift has yet another big week at pop radio, as her “Karma” remains #1 on the chart while “Cruel Summer” reaches a new milestone thanks to a colossal airplay gain.
Played ~15,725 times during the July 9-15 tracking week, “Karma” enjoys a second week at #1. The count comes in 183 plays short of last week’s mark but keeps “Karma” in the pinnacle position.
Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” remains a close second on the chart, and Miguel’s “Sure Thing” holds at #3. Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” stays at #4, and Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” keeps tabs on #5.
— The aforementioned “Cruel Summer” joins the Top 10 this week, rising four places to #7. The song posted a tracking period play count of ~10,562, besting last week’s mark by a mammoth 2,671. “Cruel Summer” ranks as the week’s greatest airplay gainer.
