Mikaela Shiffrin, Patrick Mahomes Celebrate After Winning Best Athlete Awards At ESPYS (Backstage Look)

Skiing great Mikaela Shiffrin and football superstar Patrick Mahomes received top honors at Wednesday’s ESPY Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

Shiffrin was named the Best Athlete in Women’s Sports, beating out Sophia Smith, Iga Świątek, and A’ja Wilson. Mahomes took home the corresponding award in the Men’s Sports category, besting Nikola Jokic, Aaron Judge, and Lionel Messi.

In addition to giving celebratory speeches on stage, Shiffrin and Mahomes posed with their trophies in the backstage area. In Mahomes’ case, he was accompanied by his wife Brittany.

Following the event, ESPN shared photos of their respective celebrations. Those photos, as well as a complete list of this year’s award winners, follow:

Best Athlete, Men’s Sports: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best Athlete, Women’s Sports: Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Angel Reese, LSU Women’s Basketball

Best Record-Breaking Performance: LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA career scoring record

Best Championship Performance: Lionel Messi, Argentina – World Cup Final

Best Comeback Athlete: Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Best Play: Justin Jefferson with the Catch of the Century

Best Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports: Caleb Williams, USC Football

Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports: Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball

Best Athlete with a Disability: Zach Miller, Snowboarding

Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Best NHL Player: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best NBA Player: Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Best WNBA Player: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Driver: Max Verstappen, F1

Best UFC Fighter: Jon Jones

Best Boxer: Claressa Shields

Best Soccer Player: Lionel Messi, Argentina/PSG

Best Golfer: Scottie Scheffler

Best Tennis Player: Novak Djokovic