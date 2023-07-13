Mikaela Shiffrin, Patrick Mahomes Celebrate After Winning Best Athlete Awards At ESPYS (Backstage Look)

Skiing great Mikaela Shiffrin and football superstar Patrick Mahomes received top honors at Wednesday’s ESPY Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.
Shiffrin was named the Best Athlete in Women’s Sports, beating out Sophia Smith, Iga Świątek, and A’ja Wilson. Mahomes took home the corresponding award in the Men’s Sports category, besting Nikola Jokic, Aaron Judge, and Lionel Messi.
In addition to giving celebratory speeches on stage, Shiffrin and Mahomes posed with their trophies in the backstage area. In Mahomes’ case, he was accompanied by his wife Brittany.
Following the event, ESPN shared photos of their respective celebrations. Those photos, as well as a complete list of this year’s award winners, follow:
Best Athlete, Men’s Sports: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Best Athlete, Women’s Sports: Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski
Best Breakthrough Athlete: Angel Reese, LSU Women’s Basketball
Best Record-Breaking Performance: LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA career scoring record
Best Championship Performance: Lionel Messi, Argentina – World Cup Final
Best Comeback Athlete: Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets
Best Play: Justin Jefferson with the Catch of the Century
Best Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports: Caleb Williams, USC Football
Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports: Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball
Best Athlete with a Disability: Zach Miller, Snowboarding
Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Best NHL Player: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Best NBA Player: Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
Best WNBA Player: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
Best Driver: Max Verstappen, F1
Best UFC Fighter: Jon Jones
Best Boxer: Claressa Shields
Best Soccer Player: Lionel Messi, Argentina/PSG
Best Golfer: Scottie Scheffler
Best Tennis Player: Novak Djokovic
