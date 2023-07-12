Olivia “Livvy” Dunne Arrives On Red Carpet, Looks Stunning Prior To Presenting At ESPYS (Special Look)

After wowing on the red carpet in 2022, Olivia “Livvy” Dunne returned with an even bigger statement in 2023.

The LSU gymnast and social media superstar again rocked the show’s red carpet, shining in a stunning black dress.

Dunne also had an on-air role during the show, hyping up her school’s NCAA Championship-winning basketball team while introducing a set of upcoming segments.

The year has been a banner one for Dunne, whose already-significant profile has risen immensely. Photos from her breathtaking red carpet turn follow.