Olivia “Livvy” Dunne Arrives On Red Carpet, Looks Stunning Prior To Presenting At ESPYS (Special Look)

Livvy looked incredible at Wednesday’s ESPYS ceremony.

Los Angeles, CA - July 12, 2023 - Dolby Theater: Olivia Paige "Livvy" Dunne on the Red Carpet for the 2023 ESPYS presented by Capital One. (Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)

After wowing on the red carpet in 2022, Olivia “Livvy” Dunne returned with an even bigger statement in 2023.

The LSU gymnast and social media superstar again rocked the show’s red carpet, shining in a stunning black dress.

Dunne also had an on-air role during the show, hyping up her school’s NCAA Championship-winning basketball team while introducing a set of upcoming segments.

The year has been a banner one for Dunne, whose already-significant profile has risen immensely. Photos from her breathtaking red carpet turn follow.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

