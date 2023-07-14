in Music News

Jung Kook & Latto’s Explicit “Seven” Earns #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart, Clean Version Claims #2

“Seven” claims the top two spots on the all-genre sales chart.

Jung Kook - Seven video screenshot | BIGHIT MUSIC/HYBE LABELS

Unsurprising given the undeniably high anticipation for the BTS member’s official solo debut, Jung Kook’s “Seven (featuring Latto)” soared to the top of the US iTunes song sales chart following its release late Thursday/early Friday.

The explicit version sits at #1 on the all-genre chart as of press time at 1:15AM ET Friday, while the clean version occupies the #2 position.

“Seven” should be in for an all-around massive start, as it will receive pop radio airplay and big streams to go along with its impressive early sales.

As for iTunes, Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” follows at #3, ahead of Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” at #4 and Lauren Daigle’s “Thank God I Do” at #5.

btsjung kooklattolauren daigleluke combsmorgan wallenseven

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. I earn 200 dollars per hour working from home on an online job. I never thought I could accomplish it, but my best friend makes $10,000 per month doing this profession and that I learn more about it.
    .
    .
    .
    For Details►—————————➤ GOOGLE WORK

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia “Livvy” Dunne Continued ESPYS Slay Backstage, Looks Amazing In New Pictures From Show