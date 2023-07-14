Jung Kook & Latto’s Explicit “Seven” Earns #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart, Clean Version Claims #2

Unsurprising given the undeniably high anticipation for the BTS member’s official solo debut, Jung Kook’s “Seven (featuring Latto)” soared to the top of the US iTunes song sales chart following its release late Thursday/early Friday.

The explicit version sits at #1 on the all-genre chart as of press time at 1:15AM ET Friday, while the clean version occupies the #2 position.

“Seven” should be in for an all-around massive start, as it will receive pop radio airplay and big streams to go along with its impressive early sales.

As for iTunes, Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” follows at #3, ahead of Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” at #4 and Lauren Daigle’s “Thank God I Do” at #5.