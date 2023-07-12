in TV News

Alix Earle, Braxton Berrios Walk Red Carpet Together At 2023 ESPYS Awards Ceremony

The influencer and wide receiver made their red carpet debut.

Los Angeles, CA - July 12, 2023 - Dolby Theater: Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle on the Red Carpet for the 2023 ESPYS presented by Capital One. (Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)

Social media superstar Alix Earle and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios recently arrived at the 2023 ESPYS … together.

Indeed, the rumored couple did nothing to quell such speculation, instead making their red carpet debut at the Dolby Theater for Wednesday’s show.

Earle and Berrios are among many entertainment and sports notables in attendance for Wednesday’s show, which does not feature a traditional host but does feature a lineup of major celebrations and moments.

In conjunction with its partnership broadcast on ABC, ESPN shared photos from the red carpet.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

