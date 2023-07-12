Alix Earle, Braxton Berrios Walk Red Carpet Together At 2023 ESPYS Awards Ceremony

Social media superstar Alix Earle and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios recently arrived at the 2023 ESPYS … together.

Indeed, the rumored couple did nothing to quell such speculation, instead making their red carpet debut at the Dolby Theater for Wednesday’s show.

Earle and Berrios are among many entertainment and sports notables in attendance for Wednesday’s show, which does not feature a traditional host but does feature a lineup of major celebrations and moments.

In conjunction with its partnership broadcast on ABC, ESPN shared photos from the red carpet.