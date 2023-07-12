Haley and Hanna Cavinder Walk Red Carpet Ahead Of 2023 ESPYS (Special Look)

The 2023 ESPYS are about to get underway, which means some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment are in the process of walking the red carpet.

The list of those making a statement on the red carpet includes former college basketball players and current social media powerhouses Haley and Hanna Cavinder.

The sisters looked characteristically great ahead of the show, which is taking place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The ESPN-backed event will air on ABC at 8PM ET Wednesday night.

In support of the broadcast, ESPN shared photos of their appearance on the red carpet.