Haley and Hanna Cavinder Walk Red Carpet Ahead Of 2023 ESPYS (Special Look)

The basketball players and social personalities looked great on the red carpet.

Los Angeles, CA - July 12, 2023 - Dolby Theater: Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder on the Red Carpet for the 2023 ESPYS presented by Capital One. (Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)

The 2023 ESPYS are about to get underway, which means some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment are in the process of walking the red carpet.

The list of those making a statement on the red carpet includes former college basketball players and current social media powerhouses Haley and Hanna Cavinder.

The sisters looked characteristically great ahead of the show, which is taking place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The ESPN-backed event will air on ABC at 8PM ET Wednesday night.

In support of the broadcast, ESPN shared photos of their appearance on the red carpet.

Los Angeles, CA – July 12, 2023 – Dolby Theater: Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder on the Red Carpet for the 2023 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

