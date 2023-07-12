2023 Emmy Nominations: Jenna Ortega, Bella Ramsey, Riley Keough, Camila Morrone, Jason Segel, Pedro Pascal Among First-Time Nominees

Some immensely popular actors scored their first career Emmy nods Wednesday, bringing a special element of joy to the nominations announcement.

The list of first-time nominees includes Hiam Abbass (“Succession”), Annaleigh Ashford (“Welcome To Chippendales”), Mario Bello (“BEEF”), Jon Bernthal (“The Bear”), Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”), Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”), Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”), Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”), Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”), Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”), Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”), Jasmine Guy (“Chronicles Of Jessica Wu”), Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”), Sabrina Impacciatore (“The White Lotus”), Theo James (“The White Lotus”), Lamar Johnson (“The Last Of Us”), Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones And The Six”), Joseph Lee (“BEEF”), James Marsden (“Jury Duty”), Young Mazino (“BEEF”), Camila Morrone (“Daisy Jones And The Six”), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”), Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”), Pedro Pascal (“The Last Of Us,” “SNL,” “Patagonia”), Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”), Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”), Bella Ramsey (“The Last Of Us”), Storm Reid (“The Last Of Us”), Alan Ruck (“Succession”), Jason Segel (“Shrinking”), Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”), Will Sharpe (“The White Lotus”), Simona Tabasco (“The White Lotus”), Anna Torv (“The Last Of Us”), Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”), Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”), Keivonn Montreal Woodard (“The Last Of Us”), and Steven Yeun (“BEEF”).

Pascal, notably, scored his first three Emmy nominations in absolutely banner year.

FOX will air this year’s ceremony on September 18.