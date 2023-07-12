Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes Arrive At 2023 ESPYS Ceremony (Red Carpet Look)

As the quarterback of the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs, not to mention the year’s season MVP and Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes has had a colossal year.

Fittingly, Mahomes is in attendance for the 2023 ESPYS ceremony.

Mahomes recently arrived at the awards ceremony with wife Brittany; the two made a splash on the red carpet at the Dolby Theater.

The annual ESPN-led sporting awards show will take place from said Dolby Theater at 8PM ET. ABC will be handling broadcasting duties, with big sports names set to appear on camera, whether as presenters, awards recipients, or enthusiastic spectators.

Photos of Patrick and Brittany on the red carpet follow.