in TV News

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes Arrive At 2023 ESPYS Ceremony (Red Carpet Look)

The NFL MVP is in the building.

Los Angeles, CA - July 12, 2023 - Dolby Theater: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes on the Red Carpet for the 2023 ESPYS presented by Capital One. (Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)

As the quarterback of the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs, not to mention the year’s season MVP and Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes has had a colossal year.

Fittingly, Mahomes is in attendance for the 2023 ESPYS ceremony.

Mahomes recently arrived at the awards ceremony with wife Brittany; the two made a splash on the red carpet at the Dolby Theater.

The annual ESPN-led sporting awards show will take place from said Dolby Theater at 8PM ET. ABC will be handling broadcasting duties, with big sports names set to appear on camera, whether as presenters, awards recipients, or enthusiastic spectators.

Photos of Patrick and Brittany on the red carpet follow.

Los Angeles, CA – July 12, 2023 – Dolby Theater: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes on the Red Carpet for the 2023 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)
Los Angeles, CA – July 12, 2023 – Dolby Theater: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes on the Red Carpet for the 2023 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)
Los Angeles, CA – July 12, 2023 – Dolby Theater: Patrick Mahomes on the Red Carpet for the 2023 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)
Los Angeles, CA – July 12, 2023 – Dolby Theater: Patrick Mahomes on the Red Carpet for the 2023 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)

abcBrittany mahomesespnespyspatrick mahomes

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. Given that I was unemployed a year ago as a result of the terrible economy, it is amazing that I run a home-based business and make a healthy $60k each week. It is now my duty to promote goodwill and make sv07 these instructions available to others after being gifted with them.
    .
    .
    .
    Detail Here——————————————————————>>> GOOGLE WORK

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Haley and Hanna Cavinder Walk Red Carpet Ahead Of 2023 ESPYS (Special Look)

Mikaela Shiffrin Looks Amazing On Red Carpet Prior To ESPY Awards (Special Look)