Livvy Dunne, Angel Reese, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, More Announced As Presenters For The 2023 ESPYs

The annual ESPYs awards ceremony routinely draws dozens of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, and this year’s event will be no different.

ESPN and ABC confirmed major lineup details Monday, announcing a star-studded list of presenters and attendees.

According to the official press release, the list of presenters will include Travis Kelce, Sue Bird, Dwyane Wade, Livvy Dunne, Angel Reese, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Damar Hamlin, Kyrie Irving, Quavo, and more. Additional names set to appear at the event include Patrick Mahomes, Jamal Murray, Justin Jefferson, The Bella Twins, Donna Kelce, and Mikaela Shiffrin.

Peyton and Eli Manning will additionally appear for a comedy segment, while Lil Wayne (show opener) and H.E.R. (performing “The Journey” in a tribute to Jim Valvano).

Special award presentations will include the US Women’s National Soccer Team receiving the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendricks receiving the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, and the Buffalo Bills training staff receiving the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

Emanating from Los Angeles, the show will air at 8PM ET/PT on ABC. Full presenter and attendee lineups are featured below.

Presenters: Dwyane Wade (Retired Three-Time NBA Champion), Angel Reese (NCAA Women’s Basketball Champion and Most Outstanding Player), Sue Bird (Retired Four-Time WNBA Champion), Chris Paul (Twelve-Time NBA All-Star, Golden States Warriors), Mike Tyson (Former Heavyweight Champion), Travis Kelce (Super Bowl LVII Champion, Kansas City Chiefs), Damar Hamlin (Buffalo Bills), Quavo (Rapper and Actor), Pat McAfee (ESPN Sports Analyst), Kyrie Irving (Eight-Time NBA All-Star, Dallas Mavericks), Lil Durk (Three-Time Grammy Nominated Rapper), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Six-Time WNBA All-Star, Phoenix Mercury), Livvy Dunne (NCAA Gymnast and social media influencer), Lil Rel Howery (Good Burger 2, Get Out), Seth Rollins (WWE Superstar), Becky Lynch (WWE Superstar), Chris Berman (ESPN Analyst), and more.

Attendees: Patrick Mahomes (Super Bowl LVII Champion, Kansas City Chiefs), Coco Jones (Bel-Air), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), Donna Kelce (Mother of Travis & Jason Kelce), Jamal Murray (2023 NBA Champion, Denver Nuggets), Mikaela Shiffrin (Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, Alpine Skiing), Brie & Nikki Garcia (TV Personalities), 2 Chainz (Grammy Award-Winning Rapper), Shawn Johnson East (Gold medal winning Gymnast), Nastia Liukin (Gold medal winning Gymnast), Metta World Peace (Retired NBA Player), Devin Haney (American Boxer), Julie Foudy (Retired Soccer Player), Aaron Gordon (2023 NBA Champion, Denver Nuggets), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (2023 NBA Champion, Denver Nuggets), Michael Block (American Professional Golfer), Sam Mewis (Professional Soccer Player, Kansas City Current), Katie Austin (Fitness Personality), Shakur Stevenson (American Boxer), Trippie Redd (Rapper/Singer), and more.