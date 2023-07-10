Billboard Hot 100: Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” Debuts As #1 Song In America

Powered by a strong opening week in all major metrics, Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” cruises to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
The song follows “drivers license” and “good 4 u” as Rodrigo’s third career chart-topper. Each song, notably, debuted atop the listing.
With “drivers license” (lead single from “SOUR”) and “vampire” (lead single from “GUTS”) starting at #1, Rodrigo additionally becomes the first artist to ever start at #1 with her first two lead singles.
Morgan Wallen’s long-running #1 “Last Night” settles for #2 this week, while Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” drops one spot to #3. Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” drops a level to #4 and Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” slides one place to #5.
— Another noteworthy move inside this week’s Top 10 concerns Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer.” Now an official single, the 2019 song rises six places to #7.
Comments
