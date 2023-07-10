Doja Cat’s “Attention,” Metro Boomin, NAV, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Swae Lee’s “Calling” Reach Top 40 At Pop Radio

Doja Cat’s new single “Attention” earns a spot on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, joining Metro Boomin, NAV, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Swae Lee’s “Calling” in entering the Top 40.
Below last week’s chart at #43, “Attention” makes this week’s listing at #39. The new single received 916 spins during the July 2-8 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 217.
Also up four places, “Calling” makes its Top 40 entry at #40. The collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 814, which tops last week’s mark by 181.
