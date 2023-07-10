Vicky Zesu Rocks Tennis-Themed Outfit, Looks Amazing During Angela Horton Show At Miami Swim Week (Runway Look)

The long list of stunning models at Miami Swim Week – The Shows included Vicky Zesu, who wowed during the Angela Horton runway portion.

Rocking a tennis-themed look, the model was utterly captivating while walking at SLS South Beach this weekend.

In addition to successfully showcasing Angela Horton’s collection, the moment should build further buzz around Zesu, who already boasts a solid following across social channels like Instagram and YouTube.

Photos from the model’s Swim Week appearance, as shared by a PR agency for The Shows, follow.