Vicky Zesu Rocks Tennis-Themed Outfit, Looks Amazing During Angela Horton Show At Miami Swim Week (Runway Look)

The model definitely pulled off the look, shining during the Miami event.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JULY 07: A model walks the runway for Angela Horton during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week - The Shows)

The long list of stunning models at Miami Swim Week – The Shows included Vicky Zesu, who wowed during the Angela Horton runway portion.

Rocking a tennis-themed look, the model was utterly captivating while walking at SLS South Beach this weekend.

In addition to successfully showcasing Angela Horton’s collection, the moment should build further buzz around Zesu, who already boasts a solid following across social channels like Instagram and YouTube.

Photos from the model’s Swim Week appearance, as shared by a PR agency for The Shows, follow.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 07: Models walk the runway for Angela Horton during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week – The Shows)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 07: A model walks the runway for Angela Horton during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week – The Shows)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 07: A model walks the runway for Angela Horton during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week – The Shows)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 07: A model walks the runway for Angela Horton during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week – The Shows)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

