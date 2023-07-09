Taylor Swift’s “Karma” Officially Secures #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Taylor Swift claims the top spot on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, as her “Karma” rises two places to #1.

The “Midnights” single received ~15,894 spins during the July 2-8 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 216, while giving “Karma” a narrow lead over Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down.”

“Calm Down,” which topped last week’s nail-biter of a chart, takes #2 this week with ~15,652 spins (-101).

Miguel’s “Sure Thing” drops one spot to #3, while Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” enjoys another week in the #4 position.

Up one place, Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” reaches a new high of #5.