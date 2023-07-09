Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” Officially Makes Top 10 At Pop Radio

Making good on the projection, Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” officially secures a Top 10 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

The song, which was #12 last week, earns #10 on this week’s edition of the airplay listing.

“Cupid” received ~8,473 spins during the July 2-8 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 815 spins.

“Cupid” represents the only new addition to the Top 10 on this week’s chart.

A multi-format single, “Cupid” is also faring well at hot adult contemporary. The song recently entered the Top 20 on the format’s official airplay chart.