Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Rockets Into Top 15 At Pop Radio, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” Top 20

Powered by the format’s biggest airplay gains, Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” make big moves on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
“Cruel Summer” formally moves into the Top 15, rising seven places to #11. The “Lover” hit received 7,891 spins during the July 2-8 tracking period, reflecting a gain of 2,175 from last week’s mark.
“Vampire” concurrently moves into the Top 20, courtesy of its ten-place rise to #18. The new Olivia Rodrigo single posted a tracking period play count of 6,021, which best last week’s mark by 3,926.
“vampire” ranks as the week’s greatest pop airplay gainer, while “Cruel Summer” holds the pop format’s second-greatest airplay gain.
