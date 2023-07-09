in Hot On Social

Skyler Simpson, Mika Lafuente, Eva Quiala Look Incredible During Black Tape Project Show At Miami Swim Week (Special Look)

The immensely popular models walked as part of the buzzy show.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JULY 07: A model [Skyler Simpson] walks the runway wearing Black Tape Project during Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Fontainebleau Hotel on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Black Tape Project’s Miami Swim Week shows have garnered considerable buzz, and this year’s iteration was no exception.

Held Friday at the Fountainbleau Hotel, the event featured appearances by an impressive array of models wearing the project’s famously striking designs.

The list of those to wow on the runway included noteworthy influencers (and Headline Planet reader favorites) like Skyler Simpson, Mika Lafuente, and Eva Quiala.

Following the event, the publicity team for Art Hearts Fashion shared photos of the aforementioned women on the runway. Those media shots follow.

Mika Lafuente

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 07: A model walks the runway wearing Black Tape Project during Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Fontainebleau Hotel on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Skyler Simpson

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 07: A model walks the runway wearing Black Tape Project during Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Fontainebleau Hotel on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Eva Quiala

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 07: A model walks the runway wearing Black Tape Project during Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Fontainebleau Hotel on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

