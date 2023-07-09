Skyler Simpson, Mika Lafuente, Eva Quiala Look Incredible During Black Tape Project Show At Miami Swim Week (Special Look)

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JULY 07: A model [Skyler Simpson] walks the runway wearing Black Tape Project during Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Fontainebleau Hotel on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
Black Tape Project’s Miami Swim Week shows have garnered considerable buzz, and this year’s iteration was no exception.
Held Friday at the Fountainbleau Hotel, the event featured appearances by an impressive array of models wearing the project’s famously striking designs.
The list of those to wow on the runway included noteworthy influencers (and Headline Planet reader favorites) like Skyler Simpson, Mika Lafuente, and Eva Quiala.
Following the event, the publicity team for Art Hearts Fashion shared photos of the aforementioned women on the runway. Those media shots follow.
