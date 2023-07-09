Olivia Jackson Showcases Vasaro’s Bridal Collection, Looks Breathtaking During Miami Swim Week (Special Look)

Dozens of stunning models showcased numerous designers throughout Miami Swim Week, but few looked more captivating than Olivia Jackson.

The model looked breathtaking while showcasing Vasaro’s Bridal Collection during “Miami Swim Week – The Shows.”

Vasaro’s celebration took place at SLS South Beach this weekend, and many looks from the event have commanded positive attention on social media.

Following the event, the publicity team behind “The Shows” shared a collection of photos — including three shots of Jackson’s stunning turn on the runway. The photos follow.