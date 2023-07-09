in Hot On Social

Olivia Jackson Showcases Vasaro’s Bridal Collection, Looks Breathtaking During Miami Swim Week (Special Look)

The model looked incredible during this weekend’s event.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JULY 07: A model [Olivia Jackson] walks the runway for Vasaro during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week - The Shows)

Dozens of stunning models showcased numerous designers throughout Miami Swim Week, but few looked more captivating than Olivia Jackson.

The model looked breathtaking while showcasing Vasaro’s Bridal Collection during “Miami Swim Week – The Shows.”

Vasaro’s celebration took place at SLS South Beach this weekend, and many looks from the event have commanded positive attention on social media.

Following the event, the publicity team behind “The Shows” shared a collection of photos — including three shots of Jackson’s stunning turn on the runway. The photos follow.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 07: A model walks the runway for Vasaro during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week – The Shows)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 07: A model walks the runway for Vasaro during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week – The Shows)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 07: A model walks the runway for Vasaro during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week – The Shows)

