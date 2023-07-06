New “Seven” Film, Promotional Pictures Capture BTS Member Jung Kook’s “Free-Spirited Nature”

With just over a week remaining until the song’s release, Jung Kook heightened the already-substantial anticipation for his new solo single “Seven.”
Thursday, the BTS member released a short film and striking new promotional photos in support of the release.
“Set in an intuitive and unrefined atmosphere, the images and film capture the essence of his free-spirited nature,” says BIGHIT Music. “The minimal setting draws the attention to Jung Kook who gives off a more mature and bolder vibe.”
“Seven,” which BIGHIT describes as a fun summer song, officially launches on July 14.
Comments
