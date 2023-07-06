in Music News, New Music

New “Seven” Film, Promotional Pictures Capture BTS Member Jung Kook’s “Free-Spirited Nature”

The eagerly anticipated single arrives July 14.

Jung Kook - SEVEN Promo Photo, courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

With just over a week remaining until the song’s release, Jung Kook heightened the already-substantial anticipation for his new solo single “Seven.”

Thursday, the BTS member released a short film and striking new promotional photos in support of the release.

“Set in an intuitive and unrefined atmosphere, the images and film capture the essence of his free-spirited nature,” says BIGHIT Music. “The minimal setting draws the attention to Jung Kook who gives off a more mature and bolder vibe.”

“Seven,” which BIGHIT describes as a fun summer song, officially launches on July 14.

Jung Kook – SEVEN Promo Photo, courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
Jung Kook – SEVEN Promo Photo, courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
Jung Kook – SEVEN Promo Photo, courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
Jung Kook – SEVEN Promo Photo, courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
Jung Kook – SEVEN Promo Photo, courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
Jung Kook – SEVEN Promo Photo, courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
Jung Kook – SEVEN Promo Photo, courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

btsjung kookseven

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. Finalement, j’ai fait 145 $/h. Il est temps de passer à l’action et vous pouvez également le rejoindre. C’est un moyen simple, dévoué et facile de devenir riche. Dans trois semaines, vous souhaiterez avoir commencé aujourd’hui. Essayez-le simplement sur le site d’accompagnement.
    BONNE CHANCE…. https://onlineweb76.blogspot.com/

    Reply

    • I basically make about $14,000 to $18,000 a month online. It’s enough to comfortably replace my old jobs income, especially considering I only work about 10-13 hours a week from home. I was amazed how easy it was after I tried it copy below web
      .
      .
      .
      HERE ——–>> USD WORK

      Reply

  2. I run a home-based business and earn a good $60k per week, which is amazing considering I was jobless a year ago due to a bad economy. These guidelines were given to me as a gift, and it is now my duty to sa-05 spread goodwill and make them accessible to everyone.
    .
    .
    Details Here————————————————————————>>> GOOGLE WORK

    Reply

  3. Google pays for a good deal by making $11,500 to $9,000 a week from home. It’s often a great year, but I’m idle in a terrible economy. n105 I thank Google every day for blessing these addresses and now it’s my duty to pay miles and share them with everyone…
    is my starting point… http://usjob12.blogspot.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” Heads For Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

“Yellowjackets” Teens, Adults Compete On July 9 Celebrity Family Feud Premiere (First Look)