Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” Heads For Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” will continue its impressive radio run this week, notching a Top 10 position on the Mediabase pop radio chart.
“Cupid” received 4,724 spins during the first four days of the July 2-8 tracking period. Up 12% from the same-time-last-week mark, the count slots “Cupid” at #10 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.
Since the Fifty Fifty single does not face a threat from below, retaining its position through the close of tracking will not be a problem.
“Cupid” is also performing well at hot adult contemporary radio, where it boasts a Top 20 position on the associated Mediabase airplay chart.
Comments
