Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” Heads For Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

The hit single will reach an impressive radio milestone.

FIFTY FIFTY - Press Photo courtesy of ATTRAKT Creative Content Group / Warner Music Group

Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” will continue its impressive radio run this week, notching a Top 10 position on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

“Cupid” received 4,724 spins during the first four days of the July 2-8 tracking period. Up 12% from the same-time-last-week mark, the count slots “Cupid” at #10 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Since the Fifty Fifty single does not face a threat from below, retaining its position through the close of tracking will not be a problem.

“Cupid” is also performing well at hot adult contemporary radio, where it boasts a Top 20 position on the associated Mediabase airplay chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

