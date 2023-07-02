in Music News

SZA’s “Snooze” Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart, Remains #1 On Urban Listing

“Snooze” tops both radio format charts this week.

SZA’s “Snooze” rises one place to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic airplay chart, while scoring a second consecutive week atop the Mediabase urban airplay chart.

— “Snooze” received ~6,534 rhythmic spins during the June 25-July 1 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 729.

Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole),” last week’s leader, drops one place to #2 on this week’s rhythmic chart.

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” stays in the #3 position, while Doechii & Kodak Black’s “What It Is” drops one rung to #4. NLE Choppa’s “Ain’t Gonna Answer (featuring Lil Wayne)” concurrently falls one level to #5.

— “Snooze” meanwhile received ~6,301 urban plays during the tracking period (+396).

“All My Life” holds at #2 on the urban listing, while Toosii’s “Favorite Song” stays at #3. Usher’s “GLU” spends another week at #4, and “Ain’t Gonna Answer” rises one level to #5.

