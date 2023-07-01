Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” Debuts At #1 On US, Global Spotify Streaming Charts

Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” fared unsurprisingly swimmingly on Spotify, earning #1 on the Global and US Spotify Charts for Friday, June 30.

The song tops the US chart thanks to its 3,912,881 million opening day American streams. The count gives “vampire” a commanding claim to #1 despite a very impressive showing from Lil Uzi Vert; eight songs from the artist’s “Pink Tape” occupy Top 10 positions, with “Flooded The Face” earning #2 on the strength of 2,737,803 Friday US streams.

“Vampire” meanwhile rules the Global Chart with 9,794,245 opening day Spotify streams. The count more than doubles that of the runner-up (4,692,053 for Eslabaon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola”).

Combined with a strong opening day at radio, impressive sales, big YouTube numbers, and a solid Apple Music bow, the Spotify performance positions “vampire” for a big debut on next week’s Billboard Hot 100.