in Music News

Paul Woolford, Lewis Thompson & MNEK’s “16 Again” Officially Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio

“16 Again” rises to the top of the US dance radio chart.

16 Again - lyric video screenshot | Ministry of Sound/SME

Paul Woolford, Lewis Thompson & MNEK’s “16 Again” makes a big jump on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart, rising four places to #1.

The collaboration received a format-leading ~498 plays during the June 25-July 1 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 85.

The recipient of ~479 spins (+64), NOTD’s “AM:PM (featuring Maia Wright)” rises one spot to #2. Rita Ora’s “Praising You (featuring Fatboy Slim)” slips one spot to #3 despite a gain in airplay, while John Summit & Hayla’s “Where You Are” falls from #1 to #4 on this week’s dance radio chart.

Up two places, TELYKast & Georgia Ku’s “You Got Me” earns #5.

georgia kuhaylajohn summitlewis thompsonmaia wrightmneknotdpaul woolfordrita oratelykast

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. 🤑★彡[𝐍𝐄𝐄𝐃 𝐏𝐄𝐎𝐏𝐋𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐓 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐍𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐊]彡★🤑

    I am making over $30k a month working part time. I am a full time college student and just working for 3 to 4 hrs a day. Everybody must try this home online job now by just use this Following Website
    ★🤑Good Luck★🤑

    COPY HERE→→ Click uk 100$pound

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

SZA’s “Snooze” Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart, Remains #1 On Urban Listing