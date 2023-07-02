Paul Woolford, Lewis Thompson & MNEK’s “16 Again” Officially Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio

Paul Woolford, Lewis Thompson & MNEK’s “16 Again” makes a big jump on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart, rising four places to #1.
The collaboration received a format-leading ~498 plays during the June 25-July 1 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 85.
The recipient of ~479 spins (+64), NOTD’s “AM:PM (featuring Maia Wright)” rises one spot to #2. Rita Ora’s “Praising You (featuring Fatboy Slim)” slips one spot to #3 despite a gain in airplay, while John Summit & Hayla’s “Where You Are” falls from #1 to #4 on this week’s dance radio chart.
Up two places, TELYKast & Georgia Ku’s “You Got Me” earns #5.
Comments
