Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” Returns To #1 At Pop Radio, Reaches #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Chart

“Calm Down” has a milestone week at radio.

When it comes to playing the Rema and Selena Gomez smash, mainstream radio is not yet ready to “Calm Down.”

Indeed, the artists’ “Calm Down” returns to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The song, meanwhile, reaches #1 on the hot adult contemporary listing for the first time.

— Credited with 15,753 pop spins during the June 25-July 1 tracking period (+30), “Calm Down” enjoys a third non-consecutive week at #1 on the pop chart.

Miguel’s “Sure Thing,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 with 15,690 spins (-584).

Taylor Swift’s “Karma” holds as a close #3 with 15,678 plays (+748), while Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” spends another week at #4. Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” stays at #5 on this week’s pop chart.

— “Calm Down” meanwhile rises two places to #1 on the Hot AC chart with 5,571 spins (+564).

“Flowers” stays at #2, while Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” falls from #1 to #3. “Karma” rises one place to #4, and Dean Lewis’ “How Do I Say Goodbye” drops a place to #5.

