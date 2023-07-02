in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Officially Reaches Top 20 On Pop Radio Chart, Again Posts Top Airplay Gain

The “Lover” single continues its 2023 surge.

Taylor Swift - Lover visualizer art | UMG/TS/Republic

Taylor Swift’s 2019 fan favorite “Cruel Summer” is finally embarking on an official radio run, and programmers are immensely enthusiastic about providing airplay.

The song rockets into the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, while again posting the format’s greatest airplay gain.

Played 5,716 times during the June 25-July 1 tracking period, “Cruel Summer” soars five places to a new high of #18. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 2,366, which ranks as the week’s largest increase.

The song is also on the upward move on the Mediabase Hot AC chart, where it rises seven places to a new high of #23.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

