Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Officially Reaches Top 20 On Pop Radio Chart, Again Posts Top Airplay Gain

Taylor Swift’s 2019 fan favorite “Cruel Summer” is finally embarking on an official radio run, and programmers are immensely enthusiastic about providing airplay.

The song rockets into the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, while again posting the format’s greatest airplay gain.

Played 5,716 times during the June 25-July 1 tracking period, “Cruel Summer” soars five places to a new high of #18. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 2,366, which ranks as the week’s largest increase.

The song is also on the upward move on the Mediabase Hot AC chart, where it rises seven places to a new high of #23.