Taylor Swift’s “Back To December (Taylor’s Version)” Appears In New Trailer For “The Summer I Turned Pretty”

With just over a week remaining until the release of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” the world can hear part of one of the most anticipated re-recorded tracks.

The new trailer for season two of Prime Video’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty” features an extended clip of emotionally resonant ballad “Back To December (Taylor’s Version).”

The trailer launched across social media Thursday night; Swift shared the 2:41 clip on her own account, adding the caption, “Crying (Taylor’s Version).”

“Speak Now,” the third studio album in Swift’s discography and the first on which she holds the lone writing credit, first arrived in 2010. The re-recorded version arrives next Friday, July 7.

Prime Video will then launch the new season of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” on July 14.