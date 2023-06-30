in Album Sales, Music News

Maisie Peters’ “The Good Witch” Earns #1 On Official UK Albums Chart

Maisie Peters’ second album is her first #1.

Maisie Peters - The Good Witch art/photo, courtesy of Elektra

In 2021, Maisie Peters debuted at #2 on the Official UK Albums Chart with her inaugural full-length album “You Signed Up For This.”

In 2023, her follow-up album landed even higher.

Indeed, Peters’ “The Good Witch” claimed #1 on the most recent Official UK Albums Chart, marking the first career chart-topper for the acclaimed pop singer-songwriter.

“The Good Witch” fared especially well from a traditional sales standpoint, notably earning #1 on the Official Record Store Chart that measures physical sales in independent shops.

As the Official UK Charts Company shared the career-defining news, Peters offered a celebratory Tweet about the achievement.

