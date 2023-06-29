Madison Pettis Offers “Red Flag Warning,” Looks Incredible In New Instagram Swimsuit Pictures

In a caption describing her Thursday afternoon Instagram post, Madison Pettis refers to the content as a “red flag warning.”
But while she may be wearing red swimwear, there is certainly nothing off-putting about the post. The actress looks absolutely incredible in the new swimsuit photos, which received tens of thousands of likes just a few minutes after posting. The comments also reflect a very positive reception from the actress’ 4.5 million followers.
The breathtaking post is the latest in a series of summer-themed updates from Pettis; some of the recent highlights follow:
