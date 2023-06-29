in Hot On Social

Madison Pettis Offers “Red Flag Warning,” Looks Incredible In New Instagram Swimsuit Pictures

The actress looks absolutely stunning in the new post.

Via @madisonpettis

In a caption describing her Thursday afternoon Instagram post, Madison Pettis refers to the content as a “red flag warning.”

But while she may be wearing red swimwear, there is certainly nothing off-putting about the post. The actress looks absolutely incredible in the new swimsuit photos, which received tens of thousands of likes just a few minutes after posting. The comments also reflect a very positive reception from the actress’ 4.5 million followers.

The breathtaking post is the latest in a series of summer-themed updates from Pettis; some of the recent highlights follow:

madison pettis

mm

Written by Headline Planet Content Team

Long a leading source for television and music news, Headline Planet also spotlights up-and-coming social influencers (as well as some standout content from established superstars) in its "Hot On Social" series.

