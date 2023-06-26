in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Cruel Summer” tops this week’s Hot AC add board.

Taylor Swift - Lover visualizer art | UMG/TS/Republic

After topping two consecutive Mediabase pop radio add boards, Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” earns the most added distinction at hot adult contemporary.

The 2019 hit won support from another 22 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, more than doubling the count achieved by any other song. The support will allow “Cruel Summer” to continue its impressive rise at the format.

Dominic Fike’s “Mona Lisa” lands in second with 10 pickups, while add counts of 7 slot Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” and OneRepublic’s “RUNAWAY” in a tie for third.

Each added by 4 stations, David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” and Miguel’s “Sure Thing” share fifth place.

anne-mariecoi leraycruel summerdavid guettadominic fikefifty fiftymiguelonerepublicTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

