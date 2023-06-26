Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

After topping two consecutive Mediabase pop radio add boards, Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” earns the most added distinction at hot adult contemporary.

The 2019 hit won support from another 22 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, more than doubling the count achieved by any other song. The support will allow “Cruel Summer” to continue its impressive rise at the format.

Dominic Fike’s “Mona Lisa” lands in second with 10 pickups, while add counts of 7 slot Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” and OneRepublic’s “RUNAWAY” in a tie for third.

Each added by 4 stations, David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” and Miguel’s “Sure Thing” share fifth place.